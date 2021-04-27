Travis Scott is warming fans up for his Air Jordan 6 collaboration.

On Tuesday, the Houston rapper replenished his online store with a range of new merch inspired by the world of motorsports. The collection includes everything from graphic tees and pullover hoodies to rugby sweaters and windbreakers to bucket hats and a canvas backpack. The bulk of the offering is presented in a dark brown colorway with pops of red and green throughout. It also goes heavy on the screen-printed graphics and “Cactus Cross” branding.

You can purchase the designs now at Scott’s online store, where fans can also sign up to be notified about the raffle for his Air Jordan 6 Retro sneakers. The collaborative model is set to drop on Travis’ 29th birthday this Friday.

You can check out pieces from the collection below.