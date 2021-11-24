The Weeknd is celebrating Starboy’s fifth anniversary with another limited edition collection.

Made in partnership with Los Angeles-based brand Seventh Heaven, the five-piece capsule offers fans a solid range of streetwear staples, including graphic hoodies, short-sleeve tees, and a shoulder bag. The highlight of the capsule, however, is a pair of premium handmade jackets available in denim and leather; the design is kept relatively minimal on the front, but features a large padded 3D cross detail on the back—a motif prominent in both Starboy imagery Seventh Heaven designs.

“I’m excited to be working with The Weeknd, who is such a great artist, Cash (Amir Esmailian) and La Mar (Taylor) being people I really respect,” said Seventh Heaven’s founder/designer John Ross. “It’s an honor to reimagine some of our staple pieces for this release.”

You can check out lookbook images and product shots of the capsule below. The collection will drop at 3 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 25 exclusively at the Weeknd’s online store. The items range between $75 to $800.

Earlier this week, HBO confirmed it had given the green light to The Idol, the Weeknd’s six-episode drama series centered on an aspiring pop star who gets entangled with a self-help guru/cult leader. The Idol was co-written and co-created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson; it’ll star Troye Sivan, TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, Anne Heche, Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Steve Zissis, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and Nico Hiraga.