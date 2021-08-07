Juice. SNICK. Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. TGIF. Wayne's World. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Beavis and Butthead. Feeling nostalgic yet? We sure are. The '90s were a great time for pop culture and music, but the style wasn't as on-point—or was it? Lately, we've been looking back at a time that for many of us here at Complex, were our formative years, and we've rediscovered a lot of the trends we forgot about. Plus, it always feels like past trends find their way back into the modern zeitgeist, from classic television shows being revived to iconic footwear that lived in the ’90s still thriving today. Even vintage fashion has become a novelty to many.



In the spirit of reminiscing, we compiled what we believe to be the fashion movements, some short-lived, others that endure to this day, to come out of the ’90s. So throw on your most comfortable wide-leg pants, tie a hoodie around your waist, and flip that baseball cap backwards as we hit you with The 90 Greatest ’90s Fashion Trends.