T-Pain is on a mission to make fashion a more equitable place for people of all different shapes and sizes.

The singer took to Twitter to talk about his frustration with the sizing metrics for most clothes because they’re either too big or too small, and his plans to remedy that with his own fashion line featuring half sizes.

“Bro I’m about to start a clothing line that’s all half sizes. This shit trash out here bro,” Pain tweeted. “A large shirt look like I did a smash and grab at a pre school but a XL look like I’m in the background of a Master P video. Mans bout to be stepping out in a ‘large and a half’ head ass.”

He followed that up by tweeting that he was joking at first, but now he’s actually going to start getting the gears turning on “Tee-Pain,” a brand name that he definitely needs to trademark immediately.

Pain added that his hit song “I’m ‘N Luv (Wit A Stripper)” also started out as a joke. That’s a totally different story, which you can hear Pain tell Mike Tyson on his podcast Hotboxin’ down below.