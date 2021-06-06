Apparently one of T-Pain’s biggest hits was, in fact, nothing more than a big joke.

The singer shared the story of how the song came to be on a new episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast. The boxer prompted T-Pain to sing some notes, and he offered some from “I’m ‘N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” in return, singing, “She poppin’, she rollin’, she rollin’ / She climbin’ that pole.”

T-Pain then said, “My homeboy was tryna save strippers in the club,” he said. “The song was a joke. I was literally making fun of him.” He continued, “We was just in the studio fucking around and Big Boi saying it was dope and I said yep.”

The song, which is one of T-Pain’s most well-known songs, arrived in 2006 and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the US Rhythmic.

More recently, T-Pain announced the launch of his own podcast and video show Nappy Boy Radio in partnership with podcast platform PodcastOne. “Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying, ‘Damn, we should have recorded that,’ so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast,” T-Pain told Deadline. “Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us.”