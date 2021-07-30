The Star Trak Entertainment name is one that conjures unique adoration among those who were entrenched in the musical landscape of the 2000s. And on Friday, Star Trak Entertainment returned with a new line of official merchandise.

The solo collection, the first in a series of planned drops from the brand, is designed as a “collision” of 2000s music and fashion-focused nostalgia. While Star Trak has previously linked up with Human Made and Billionaire Boys Club, among others, this new line is said to mark their first-ever solo-made line of pieces.

The drop features crewnecks, hoodies, and graphic tees in a variety of Star Trak-complementing colorways. The full release is available for 48 hours only, with sales launching at 12 p.m. ET via the Star Trak site on Friday. Click here for more info on purchasing the pieces, which range in price from $18 to $125, and get a closer look at pieces from the collection below.

Unlike some 00s-nodding projects, the Star Trak merch drop is an example of a once-ubiquitous label—despite now being largely defunct—giving nostalgists what they want while also standing atop a legacy that continues to have a lasting impact on music to this day.

Meanwhile, Star Trak co-founder The Neptunes—i.e. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo—are expected to bring their unparalleled studio touches to the new Pusha-T album.

As King Push revealed back in December during a RapCaviar Instagram Live session, Kanye West and the Neptunes are handling the production on the new album, which will mark the follow-up to 2018’s DAYTONA.