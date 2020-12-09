Pusha-T has shared some more details on his long-awaited fourth studio album.

On Tuesday, Push's manager Steven Victor hopped on RapCaviar's Instagram Live to promote his Taste Playlist. At some point during the broadcast, the music executive was joined by King Push, who was asked about the production credits on his next project.

"They wanna know who's on the album," Victor told Pusha.

"To be honest with y'all, I haven't put any features on the album yet," he responded, before receiving some clarification.

"They wanna know about production," Victor said. "They don't care about the features."

Pusha apologized for the confusion, and revealed Kanye West and the Neptunes were the only producers as of now. The former act executive produced Push's previous album, 2018's DAYTONA, while the Neptunes have worked with Push on a number of solo and Clipse records.

"That's it. That's it," he said about the confirmed producers. "... You know I bring the best. I bring the best out of everybody."

During an AMA session back in May, Pusha told fans he was working on a handful of projects. He also said he had not tapped any guest artists, and suggested he has no intention to do so.

"I'm working on that right now, actually. I'm actually working on three projects right now. So, you know, with everything that's going on in the world right now, of course we're not all together. But I'm well in on my next project," he said before addressing the question of features. "It's looking kind of selfish right now, to be honest ... I got a lot to say, man. A lot's went on. A lot to address."

Push has not indicated when his next album will be available, but it sounds like the recording process is moving along nicely. Check back as more details about the project roll through.