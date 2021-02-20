Salehe Bembury has partnered with Grailed for this season’s much-anticipated Grailed 100, a curated selection of highly coveted designs that will be up for sale later this month.

The latest offering comes from the Class of 2021, a group of tastemakers and industry insiders who hand-selected pieces that best reflect the unique style of the Grailed community. The online marketplace has spent the past several days unveiling the curators and their respective items that will be included in this year’s sale. Bembury, the former Vice President of Sneakers and Mens Footwear at Versace, leads Day 5 of the rollout, which highlights the offerings from “The Experts,” including 424’s Guillermo Andrade, designer/consultant Jakob Hetzer, and a handful of top Grailed sellers.

Bembury is selling three standout pieces from his personal wardrobe. There’s the Deep Pile Zip Up Fleece from the Fall/Winter 2019 collaboration between New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore; an exclusive unreleased Yeezus Tour bomber crafted from a standard Alpha Industries MA-1 jacket; and an exclusive “friends and family” sweatshirt from New Balance. Bembury received the latter after he was tapped to put his own spin on the footwear-makers’ 2002R sneaker model.

You can check out Bembury’s offerings in the images below. The Grailed 100 curated by the Class of 2021 will also feature items from Jaden Smith, Jerry Lorenzo, Luka Sabbat, Quintessa Swindell, Greg Lauren, Pa Salieu, Reese Cooper, and more. The sale will be previewed on Feb. 23, and will officially launch on Feb. 24. Meet the rest of the curators, which are divided into five distinct categories, here.