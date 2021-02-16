Saks Fifth Avenue has unveiled its Spring 2021 campaign “Here for the Future,” and it stars both actress Tiffany Haddish and reggaeton star Maluma.

Featuring pieces from an array of forward-thinking designers, “Here for the Future” puts a spotlight on the likes of A-COLD-WALL*, BruceGlen, Busayo, Christopher John Rogers, Farm Rio, Kimberly Goldson, Reese Cooper, and Tove among others. The men’s portion of the Spring 2021 style book also features “need now,” highlighting some of the best trends in loungewear and sneakers. The women’s portion showcases trends that include knit dressing and statement earrings.

“Every outfit that we wore for the campaign was great,” said Maluma of the new campaign. “I don’t remember the brand, but I loved the yellow outfit I wore. I loved working with Saks. Working with their photographer and everything was so organic. It felt so natural to work with them on this campaign and I enjoyed it a lot.”

In the campaign, Maluma also spoke about his El Arte de los Sueños foundation, and how he got into the world of sneakers. “I wasn’t even that big of a fan of sneakers before 2019,” he said. “I thought that everybody was wearing the same shit, and I don’t like that, so I just try to be a little bit different. But I started getting into sneakers because once I started buying them, I was like, ‘Shit, this is comfy. This is nice, it looks great and I can wear it with any kind of clothing.’”

Check out some more images from the campaign below.

Image via Saks