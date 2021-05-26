London-retailer Garbstore has just unveiled its limited-edition capsule, ‘Archive Editions’, with emerging designer, Sage Nation.

The 32-piece collection pays homage to the London retailer’s utilitarian style with a selection of workwear jackets and shirts as well as functional trousers, shorts and a handful of accessories crafted in a unique mix of texture and finishes.

Stamped with a hand-pressed ‘Archive Editions’ motif, highlights from the drop include Sage Nation’s signature three-dimensional pleated trousers — designed using old Garbstore shirts — and finished in a striking polka dot print, a Japanese Cordura Engineer Coat with reverse binding, and a 1 of a kind 2-way bag, upcycled and repurposed from the brand’s archival Duffle Coat.

Offering a sense of renewed energy and purpose, other stand-out pieces include the Japanese Cordura paneled Lazy Shirts and a selection of summer-ready Cordura shorts in multiple earthy colourways. Rounding off the capsule is a re-engineered 1-off blue waistcoat made from two pairs of trousers.

Get a closer look at the capsule below and cop the Sage Nation x Garbstore collection now exclusively in-store from Garbstore and their online webstore.