Bobby Shmurda is glowing.

Just four days after his prison release, the Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram to show off the latest addition to his jewelry collection—and it may very well be his most unique piece yet. The iced-out “Shmurda” emblem was created by NYC-based Eric the Jeweler, who shared a few notable details about the design: It features VVS emeralds on the front of the name plate, which is accented with an emerald emoji piece on top. The back of the emblem is embossed with Shmurda’s stage name as well as the name of his GS9 crew. But the best part of the design? It glows in the dark.

Shmurda received the piece from his longtime friend and fellow GS9 member Rowdy Rebel, who copped a similar chain back in December, following his own release from prison. Shmurda showed his appreciation to Rowdy, writing “Appreciate it bruh,” in an Instagram caption. Rowdy’s glow-in-the-dark skull necklace was also created by Eric the Jeweler, who provided a behind-the-scenes look into its creation.

And here’s a video of the chain being made:

Shmurda was released from the Clinton Correctional Facility on Tuesday morning, after serving six years behind bars on weapons and conspiracy charges. In 2016, the rapper agreed to serve seven years in prison as part of a plea deal that would shorten Rowdy’s recommended sentence.

“I did it for Rowdy. They offered me five and offered Rowdy 12,” he told Complex shortly after accepting the deal. “They said the only way they’ll give him seven is if I took seven too. So, you know, I had to take one for the dawgs.”