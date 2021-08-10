While we can’t fact check it at the moment, it’s safe to say Rihanna smells very good after watching her latest Twitter video.

The music superstar shared what appears to be an ad for her first Fenty fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, on Monday and the reviews are in—nobody smells better than Rih.

The minute-long clip features interviews, tweets, and quotes from various celebrities and public figures discussing their encounters with Rih, and all agree that she smells amazing.

Lil Nas X is featured in the clip saying she’s his “favorite smell,” Cardi B also shares that she “smell good,” and at one point, talk show host Graham Norton can be seen giving her a whiff on TV.