Following the launch of their debut trailwear collection, cycling aficionados Rapha have linked up with Snow Peak for its debut installment of bike-packing essentials.

This is the first in a series of collaborative releases which will see a reimagining of cycling apparel and accessories, as well as meticulously-crafted camping equipment.

Offering a range of outdoor goods, items from the collection feature the line “seems appropriate”, an ode to the contrasting environments of home and exploration. Designed for the most avid outdoor enthusiasts, a lightweight and durable bottle, spork and mug all add to both brands’ long-standing relationship with nature.

Alongside the collaboration is the debut of new Rapha apparel—the Explore Lightweight Gilet, Explore Lightweight Jacket, and Explore Merino T-Shirt.

The full Snow Peak x Rapha collection is available from both the Rapha and Snow Peak webstores.