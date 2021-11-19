Following its vibrant selection of on-bike apparel, London-based cycling label Rapha has returned with its latest City Collection.

Designed for life both on and off the bike, the latest collection mixes Rapha’s contemporary aesthetic with the latest technical fabrics, resulting in a concise capsule that arrives in perfect time for dark, winter evenings.

Arguably the stand-out piece is the brand’s new insulated GORE-TEX Field Coat, which comes with a waterproof shell and a detachable insulated liner made with recycled synthetics.

Elsewhere, the line-up includes a casually-styled insulated overshirt—this time complete with a windblock shell—a merino windblock sweatshirt, and crewneck with added protection for city riding in cooler conditions. Finishing off the capsule is a pair of denim jeans which feature reflective detailing for added visibility.