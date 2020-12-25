Finally! It's happening. Playboi Carti is dropping Whole Lotta Red. After two years and multiple false alarms, Carti is blessing his fanbase with his second album in just a few hours.

The project is rumored to feature a plethora of notable names including Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and more. But with plenty of us eager to blast WLR in our headphones, cup of egg nog in hand, to soundtrack our Christmas festivities this year, we got to thinking about Carti’s career beyond music.

If there is one thing that Carti has become known for, outside of his baby-voiced bars, it's his style. From performing on runways in coveted Supreme items in 2016 as a bubbling new act to taking the final walk for Louis Vuitton Menswear during Paris Fashion Week just two years later, Carti’s glow up in fashion has been just as impressive to see as his musical progression.

Check out a timeline of some of Carti’s biggest fashion moments below. —Mike DeStefano