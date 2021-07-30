Offering a glimpse at its seasonal collection for the coming months, Palace has unveiled its Fall 2021 lookbook, lensed by fashion photographer Will Scarborough.

Much like previous collections, the selection of wears from the skateboarding imprint includes a range of graphic-heavy apparel and weather-appropriate outerwear. While the majority of pieces have been designed in-house, the extensive imagery also teases Palace’s latest head-to-toe GORE-TEX collab, designed in a bold, purple colourway.

Additional offerings include a neat selection of shirting—in short and long-sleeved options—which have been dressed with everything from subtle detailing to an all-over anime-inspired print.

Half-zip sweaters, baseball jerseys, fleece jackets and accessories complete the line-up, with plenty more expected in each individual drop.

Check out the forthcoming collection below and shop the first drop on August 6 via the brand’s online webstore and brick-and-mortar outposts.