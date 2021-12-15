Clothing brands Off-White and Daily Paper, along with Surf Ghana, have joined forces to unveil Ghana’s first ever skatepark, and during its opening ceremony they will also pay tribute to the late Virgil Abloh who was overseeing the project before he passed away.

One year after Surf Ghana launched the campaign to help fund Freedom Skatepark, with the help of Off-White, Daily Paper, and Wonders Around the World to physically create the park, Ghana’s first skatepark is now preparing to open and be used.

To honor the late great Abloh, the unveiling of Freedom Skatepark will also include performances from local artists and DJs. There will also be skate sessions to honor Abloh during the unveiling. Daily Paper has made it a yearly tradition to return to Accra, Ghana to help nurture the skate culture in the area and support local and international creatives, musicians, and community members.

When talking about the initiative, Daily Paper co-founder Jefferson Osei said that it’s been their mission to make this park a creative hub for the youth of Ghana and the continent at large.

“With this initiative we hope to evolve the skate culture in Ghana to the next level and give locals a platform to grow their talents within a space that will hopefully become their biggest training ground to date,” Jefferson said in a statement. “More than board sports, the park will be a creative hub for young Ghanaians to come together, exchange ideas, inspire each other, and build their futures through recreational activities. They now have a place where they can be themselves, freely develop their skills together with likeminded people, and reach their true potential. Hence the name, Freedom Skate Park.”

Virgil Abloh was of Ghanian descent and paid homage to his routes in Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection.