Virgil Abloh and Daily Paper are linking up with the social collective Surf Ghana and design studio Limbo Accra to bring the Freedom Skate Park to Ghana.

The park, billed as Ghana's first fully functional skate park, will be placed in the heart of Accra. According to a press release, construction is slated to kick off in the first quarter of next year.

"With this initiative we hope to evolve the skate culture in Ghana to the next level and give locals a platform to grow their talents within a space that will hopefully become their biggest training ground to date," Jefferson Osei, co-founder of Daily Paper, said. "More than board sports, the park will be a creative hub for young Ghanaians to come together, exchange ideas, inspire each other, and build their futures through recreational activities. They now have a place where they can be themselves, freely develop their skills together with likeminded people, and reach their true potential. Hence the name, Freedom Skate Park."

Daily Paper is dropping a collection with Surf Ghana and an exclusive collab t-shirt with Abloh’s Off-White that will see 100 percent of proceeds going toward park construction. Both the collection and the exclusive t-shirt will debut at Daily Paper's pop-up in Accra, Ghana on Dec. 21. On Jan. 15, a global drop will be launched via the Daily Paper site.

The Freedom Skate Park logo, meanwhile, is the work of Abloh's Alaska Alaska design firm.

Get a closer look below via a selection of official campaign images.

