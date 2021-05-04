Nipsey Hussle’s mantra was “the marathon continues,” and now his brand of a similar name, The Marathon Clothing, has just unveiled its latest collaboration with Puma that adds another layer to the prolific rapper's legacy.

Puma has just revealed its newest capsule collection in partnership with Hussle’s TMC, including a Puma Suede sneaker and limited-edition t-shirt. The Puma Suede sports a brown suede upper with hits of gold throughout the sneaker, including a TMC logo stamped on the heel, the Puma logo on the upper, and “TMC” scribed in gold text on the insole.

As for the shirt that’s also included in the capsule, the white tee features a combination of the TMC and Puma logos over a white backdrop. The two brands have been frequent collaborators with each other, with Nipsey inking a deal with the brand a year before his fatal shooting.

The new capsule collection will be available on Friday, May 7. Check out some shots of the shirt and new Puma Suedes down below.