The wait for Culture III just became a little more bearable.

Less than two days before the album’s worldwide release, Migos blessed their fans with a new merch collection in support of the much-anticipated project. The first section of the drop delivers a batch of short-sleeve tees and pullover hoodies emblazoned with screen-printed graphics. The bulk of the designs include slogans like “Migos Three” and “Migos USA Tour,” as well as a full tracklist displayed on the back.

For the second range, Migos connected with Los Angeles-based retailer Gallery Dept., to deliver a wider and bolder selection of merch. Standout items include a vintage-inspired soccer jersey, a screen-printed trucker hat, co-branded graphic tees, and a pair of vintage Levi’s 501s with custom tailoring, patchwork details, and screen-printed logos on the front and back.

The pieces range between $30 to $1,200 and are available now at Migos’ online store. Culture III, which is set to debut this Friday, will deliver 19 cuts with guest appearances by Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Future, the late Juice WRLD, and more. Fans can pre-order the project here.

Migos member Offset spoke about the long-awaited sequel during a recent interview with Billboard, explaining how he, Takeoff, and Quavo set out to deliver their “best project” yet.

“This is three years of creativity and sitting back, because we felt like the fans deserved that,” he said. “We didn’t want to make nobody upset, but our main thing was creating the best project we ever created,” he said. “We gotta top Culture and Culture II and that’s not even about first-week sales. A lot of people get lost in that but it’s about the creativity and the records and what they mean when you talk to me.”