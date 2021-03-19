Middleman has just launched an exclusive pop-up shop at Los Angeles’ Terminal 27.

The vintage purveyor, which has dressed everyone from Drake and Playboi Carti to Miley Cyrus and Travis Scott, is offering customers the chance to cop pieces from its extensive offline inventory. The pop-up event will include hundreds of coveted pieces from big-name labels like Martin Margiela, Issey Miyake, and Yohji Yamamoto, as well as under-the-radar brands like Lieve Van Gorp, Yoshiyuki Konishi, and Ruffo Research. The pop-up also marks Middleman’s first foray into women’s clothing, as it will feature 150 pieces from labels such as Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Vivienne Westwood, and more.

The event kicked off earlier this week and will continue through March 27, with live performances and DJ sets scheduled throughout the week. You can learn more about the pop-up, and shop some of the featured designs, at Terminal 27’s website. The concept venue is located at located on 8271 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, Calif. 90048.