Just a day after Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show was held in Miami on Tuesday night, new work from the prolific designer continues to roll out as Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled Project Maybach, a collaborative endeavor between Off-White and the luxury car company.

Project Maybach was initially slated to be revealed privately to the press, but at the request from Abloh’s family, the electric car exhibit will now be open to view on Dec. 1 and 2 in Miami. Project Maybach an Abloh-designed a two-seater Maybach that reflects a fusion of the designer’s reconstruction aesthetics with the other luxury qualities.

Fellow designer Heron Preston snagged pictures from the exhibit and posted them to his Instagram, showing the unique piece of art on display. Mercedes-Benz also shared official images of the vehicle and a message to the late designer.

A press release from the company explained that the company opened Project Maybach to the public in order to honor Virgil’s wishes and memory.

“Our thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams,” the official statement reads. “In order to respectfully honor the work of a unique talented designer who, through his unbridled imagination, has created endless opportunities for collaboration and inspired everyone who knew his work, Mercedes-Benz is opening up Project MAYBACH, and with it Virgil’s unique vision, to the public.”

You can view the car at Miami’s Rubell Museum from December 1–2.

It was announced that Virgil Abloh passed away on Sunday afternoon after undergoing a private battle with rare form of cancer.