Megan Thee Stallion and Revlon build on their partnership with the Hot Girl Sunset Collection—a limited edition makeup set available exclusively on StockX.

The makeup giant and secondary marketplace announced the collaboration on Tuesday, nearly a year after Megan was named a Revlon global ambassador. The set will arrive via StockX’s direct-to-consumer release method dubbed “DropX,” and will be available in only 450 units.

“We knew immediately that StockX was the ideal platform to launch this one-of-a-kind collection with Megan Thee Stallion,” Revlon GM Chandra Coleman Harris said in a press release. “Given the palpable excitement around Megan, we wanted an unexpected launch model to match it. StockX is at the center of culture so the synergies between our brand DNA, her fans, and StockX’s dynamic marketplace aligned perfectly.”

The four-piece set new face and eye palettes featuring 10 shades hand-picked by the Grammy-winning rapper. It also includes faux eyelashes, “Thee Gloss” lip gloss, and an embossed makeup bag inspired by Megan’s signature Savage aesthetic and her love for anime.

“Much like StockX, Revlon has a rich history of innovation, which is particularly remarkable for a company nearing its centennial,” StockX CMO Deena Bahri said. “Launched in close collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion – a trailblazer in her own right – this DropX once again reinforces our commitment to unlocking access to of-the-moment products across a wide range of categories, and to amplifying brands and creators that share in our mandate to offer our customers equal opportunity to self-expression.”

Each set will be priced at $40 and will hit StockX at noon ET this Wednesday.