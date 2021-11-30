Real hot girl fits incoming.

Megan Thee Stallion announced Tuesday that she’s teamed up with Cash App for the launch of their limited edition “Hot Girl Enterprise” Cash by Cash App apparel collection, and it’s available today.

The set features pieces co-designed by Meg and the company, including a flame-plastered reversible “Hot Girl” bucket hat, a yellow “Hot Girl Enterprise” T-shirt, and a pair of bike shorts to match the flame hat. The shirt is $20, while the shorts and hat run for $30 each.

Image via Cash App

“I’m really proud of this apparel collection with Cash App,” Megan said. “Not only did we create a fierce and stylish look for my Hotties, but we’re also giving back to communities in need in a meaningful way.”

To give back, all proceeds from the collab are going toward charities in Meg’s native Houston and across the globe, focusing on education, housing, and health and wellness.

Image via Cash App

Meg previously teamed up with the company to give away $1 million in stock in an effort to promote financial literacy. The partnership has also led to an investing tutorial from the MC, titled “Investing for Hotties,” where she discusses dollar-cost averaging, diversification, and more.

Image via Cash App

Cash App launched its clothing line Cash by Cash App back in 2020, with money references across the board. The company has released a Cash App FC Jersey, a cosmic “sweatdress,” accessories like scarves, and more.