Maison Margiela has just opened a new store in the Miami Design District and it is the first U.S. location for the French luxury brand to be designed by Dutch architect Anne Holtrop and will feature a new look.

Designed by Holtrop with the intent of “appropriating the inappropriate,” the new Margiela store becomes the fifth in the United States, joining two stores in New York, as well as one Los Angeles and San Francisco. However, this location varies from the rest. Its white marble finish creates a stark contrast to the store’s vibrant pieces of clothing that are displayed throughout. The two-level, 2,616-square-foot boutique is located on 142 Northeast 41st Street in Miami.

“Artisanal furnishings reflect and alter ideas of familiarity,” the brand described the new space. “Shapes skew in form, as they lean and fold around the demarcation of the space, drawing on ideas of dressing in haste native to Maison Margiela’s vocabulary.”

The store opened Monday and features the complete range of Margiela’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes, small leather goods, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. “The store encourages the human touch that created it,” Margiela added in the statement.

To commemorate the store’s opening, limited-edition Tabi Bianchetto and Replica Bianchetto shoes will also be available exclusively at the location. Check out some images of the new Maison Margiela store interior located in Miami’s Design District down below.

