Supporting Black excellence is bigger than one month, but February is always a good reminder to show some love to Black creatives. If you’re looking for Black-owned brands to shop this Black History Month, you might be surprised to find out how many options there are at Macy’s. The national retailer features a wide array of jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and hair products made by Black entrepreneurs. From Simone I. Smith’s elegant jewelry to Tamika Fletcher’s sumptuous Earth’s Nectar hair care line to Psyche Terry’s luscious Urban Hydration beauty products, Macy’s has more than enough items to choose from. Whether you’re celebrating Black History Month or looking to buy Black all year ’round, we put together a list of products from Black-owned businesses to inspire your next purchase(s). So scroll down, click through, and show your support.
Soak it Up
After a long day, a self care soak is always in order. So treat yourself to something sweet for body and spirit, like Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Bubble Bath ($17) and a little Mint Leaves Hair Therapy Trio from Earth’s Nectar ($56), which features Mint Leaves Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner, as well as Mint Leaves Scalp Oil, all engineered with natural ingredients to keep your coif feeling good and looking right. And of course, a bath feels better with a little luxury thrown in, so it can’t hurt to stock up on some lovely Simone I. Smith’s Eternal Love-In-and-Out Crystal Hoop Earrings in 18K Gold over Sterling Silver ($400).
Face to Face
After a bath, skincare should be your first priority. To keep your face feeling fresh, clean, and hydrated, start with Urban Hydration’s Pink Clay Whipped Mud Mask ($24) and finish things off with that label’s Olive and Rosehip Face Oil ($15). Your skin will thank you.
Nailing It
And before you settle in for a night of streaming or reading, you might want to refresh your nail polish game. Thankfully, that’s easy with Mischo Beauty’s Nail Lacquer ($20). After that, a spritz of MAIR’s Remember When Eau De Parfum Spray ($110) will send you off to relaxation-land smelling crisp, thanks to top notes of neroli flower, middle notes of bergamot and orange blossom, and bottom notes of amber and warm musk.
Sweet Dreams
There’s no need to let yourself go to slumberland without freshening up. So apply a healthy slathering of DBTS Skin Bar Nova Glow Collection Bloom Body Shimmer Oil ($30) to smooth your skin out before turning in. And you’ll sleep all the better knowing your jewelry game is on point too, which is something these Kendi Amani Mombasa Cowrie Shell Earrings ($45) can help with. Now you’re ready to get some rest and wake up feeling refreshed and looking good.
Sky’s the Limit
When you’re well rested and reaching for your dreams, the sky really is the limit. But getting there is easier when you look good. Look good, feel good, work well is a real thing. And that thing is much more achievable with some solid, masculine jewelry enhancing your aesthetic. With that in mind, look to LEGACY for MEN by Simone I. Smith, whose Stainless Steel Large Curb Link 24” Chain Necklace ($500), Stainless Steel Curb Chain Bracelet ($125), Gold-Tone Ion-Plated Stainless Steel Crystal Lion Ring ($150), and Stainless Steel Textured Ring ($100) come together seamlessly to create a harmonious ensemble that perfectly balances simplicity with opulence.
Styling by Weyni Elder, Hair and Makeup by Elyssa Marie, Modeling by Iyanla Galletti, Nikole Taylor, and Yahrock Bates.