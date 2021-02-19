Supporting Black excellence is bigger than one month, but February is always a good reminder to show some love to Black creatives. If you’re looking for Black-owned brands to shop this Black History Month, you might be surprised to find out how many options there are at Macy’s. The national retailer features a wide array of jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and hair products made by Black entrepreneurs. From Simone I. Smith’s elegant jewelry to Tamika Fletcher’s sumptuous Earth’s Nectar hair care line to Psyche Terry’s luscious Urban Hydration beauty products, Macy’s has more than enough items to choose from. Whether you’re celebrating Black History Month or looking to buy Black all year ’round, we put together a list of products from Black-owned businesses to inspire your next purchase(s). So scroll down, click through, and show your support.