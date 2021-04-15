Machine Gun Kelly is getting into the nail polish business.

According to Page Six, the 30-year-old entertainer has teamed up with Unlisted Brand Lab to create a nail polish line called UN/DN. Unlisted founder/CEO Candy Harris announced the news in a press release this week, shortly after the brand began teasing the MGK collaboration.

“We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming,” Harris said.

There aren’t many details about the forthcoming line, and it remains unclear what kind of shades and polish names it will include. However, Unlisted confirmed UN/DN will be available in limited quantities sometime in the fall.

MGK is no stranger to nail art. The singer/rapper dipped his toes into the business in late 2020, when he released three polish shades— Punk Pink, Black Like My Heart, and Paparazzi—in support of his fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall. He and his girlfriend, Megan Fox, have also made headlines for their matching manicures. The couple showed off their his-and-hers nail art at the American Music Awards back in November. The minimalist, geometric design was done by Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce.

Stay tuned as more details about UN/DN become available.

Back in December, Lil Yachty confirmed his plans to launch a nail polish brand called Crete. The 23-year-old rapper made the announcement around the time he publicly defended Trevor Wilkinson, a Texas teen who was suspended from school for donning nail polish.

“Why do we still have barriers?” Lil Boat told TMZ. “If somebody wants to express themselves and it’s not harming anyone or bringing anybody down they should be allowed to do so. I don’t really see the purpose.”