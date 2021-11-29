Louis Vuitton will pay tribute to Virgil Abloh with this week’s presentation of the celebrated artist’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

In a statement, Michael Burke—chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton—said the French fashion house will “proudly continue to celebrate [Virgil’s] legacy with a final show in Miami,” per the unendingly influential multi-hyphenate’s wishes.

“It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh,” Burke said Sunday. “Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations.”

The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 30. Louis Vuitton has also shared a short video in anticipation of the new collection. The video, titled “Virgil Was Here,” is a moving meditation on the weight of absence.

Virgil Abloh, 41, died Sunday. In a statement shared to his official Instagram account, it was revealed that he had “valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer” for more than two years. A vast assortment of fellow artists have been public about the impact of Virgil’s death, pointing to his inimitable ability to champion one’s inner child while simultaneously pushing forward any medium he chose to work in.

Other tribute projects conducted in Virgil’s honor so far have included a special edition of Ye’s Sunday Service project, as well as a graffiti piece shared by @al_jung_ and @gaspar.tattoos.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, said in a separate statement on Sunday. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”

Rest in power, Virgil.