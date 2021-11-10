Lil Yachty has revealed that he’s no longer associated with the nail polish company Crete just six months after he announced the launch of the brand.

In a post on Instagram, Yachty shared a screenshot of his Story with a brief statement. “I have nothing to do with @crete_co and anything they drop forth coming,” he wrote. “Long story… But yeah. We cool on that guys.”

He has since removed any mention of Crete in his social media bios. The news comes just ahead of the brand’s latest drop, which arrives on Thursday, Nov. 11. Crete addressed the split in a brief message on the company’s Instagram Story. “It was a privilege to work with you,” reads the post.

The circumstances surrounding Yachty’s departure from the brand have yet to be explained. The name Crete comes from Lil Boat’s own Concrete Boys collective, which he frequently references in his music and on some merch. On Crete’s website, the about page no longer mentions the Atlanta rapper.

Yachty said he first came up with the idea to launch Crete after he learned that 17-year-old Trevor Wilkinson was suspended from his school in Texas after he wore nail polish.

“If someone wants to express themself in any type of way, as long as it’s not harming anyone or bringing anyone down, they should be allowed to do so. … You shouldn’t be punished or tormented for being you,” said Yachty upon defending Wilkinson last year, which is when he first revealed his plans to launch his own nail polish. “It’s essentially like, it’s unisex but I want it to be more focused on for men to use it, and to be more comfortable in their own skin. Because bro, it’s 2020, you know what I’m saying, like it’s about to be 2021—come on, what are barriers? We still have barriers?”