Puma is celebrating International Women’s Day with some new purple gear and a little help from Lauren London.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share an early look at Puma’s International Women’s Day Pack, photographed by Jonathan Mannion. In the images, London can be seen rocking the fresh Suede Classic IWDs and a just-as-purple IWD T7 Jacket to complete the look, as she holds the new kicks up and sits on a stool surrounded by a white backdrop.

The sneakers included in the pack, outside of the $70 ones London is repping, are the vibrant Cruise Rider IWD ($85) and the sleek RS-Curve IWD ($100). On the apparel end of things, the IWD pack includes the cozy IWD T7 Jacket ($65), as seen on London, as well as the IWD Fitted Tee ($30) in white and purple.

This isn’t London’s first team-up with Puma, either. Back in February, she shared images of her rocking some Suede Classic XXI kicks along with some monochromatic pieces. London has worked with Puma since 2019, following the death Nipsey Hussle, who had a Puma partnership locked in before his untimely passing.

London debuted the “Forever Stronger” collection in December 2019, before starring in the Puma x TMC reissued campaign alongside YG.

Puma’s new pack follows the brand’s launch of “She Moves Us,” a campaign celebrating its women ambassadors, including London, Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and others. “She Moves Us” will offer talks, videos, and interviews with the ambassadors, focusing on how they got to the top of their fields.

Check out pieces from the IWD Pack below.