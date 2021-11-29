To help you make your last-minute holiday shopping a little bit easier, streetwear retailer KLEKT has unveiled its latest offering of must-have Christmas essentials.

Launching all the way back in 2013, KLEKT is one of the oldest as well as most respected marketplaces for sneakers and clothing in Europe. A team of dedicated authenticators and a strong ethos has enabled the brand to become a pillar of integrity in a market filled with bots, fakes, and traps.

The online marketplace checks all pieces before they are sold and sent to the customer, ensuring that users receive authentic pieces rather than counterfeits or fakes. Because of this, KLEKT has become one of the most reliable platforms for those eager to cop the hottest pieces and has become a leading pioneer for authenticity in the resale market.

Expect to find some of this year’s rarest and most sought-after pieces, including the Supreme x The North Face Mountain Jacket and Nike’s “Panda” Dunk Low, KLEKT’s latest installment has everything you need for a true sneakerhead Christmas.

Get a closer look at the latest pieces in the lookbook below, and cop all the pieces in the editorial