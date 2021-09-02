Ronnie Fieg and Kith have partnered with Wilson to deliver a capsule collection filled with men’s, women’s, and kids’ pieces along with accessories that are geared towards tennis but feature Kith’s aesthetics.

Known for its unique collaborations, Kith infuses its DNA with Wilson here on a variety of crewnecks, cardigans, sweatpants, and other apparel built for tennis courts and other outings. The capsule collection includes other tennis-ready accessories like a racket with Kith’s “K” emblazed on the hilt, and balls with both the streetwear brand and sports company’s logos overlapping.

About two weeks before the release of the capsule collection, Fieg and Kith also worked with Wilson to build a new tennis court in Ronnie’s native Queens to commemorate that capsule, plus the designer’s love for his community.

“Growing up in Queens, I never imagined being in a position to make these types of projects happen,” Fieg wrote in the caption for the post unveiling the court. “In my very first calls with Wilson, I spoke with them about how Queens is the epicenter of US tennis. I wanted to spread that feeling around our borough all the way down to the kids dreaming of one day playing at Arthur Ashe. Together we are proud to unveil the newly restored Kith for Wilson Court.”

The Kith x Wilson capsule collection will be available Friday, Sept. 3 at Kith’s U.S. flagship stores and at 11 a.m. ET on Kith.com. Check out some of the pieces included below.

