Kim Kardashian is the 2021 People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon recipient. The influencer accepted the award during the live telecast which aired on December 7th at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

During her acceptance, she thanked Kanye West for “really introducing me to the fashion world,” she said to a swell of applause.

Kardashian started her career as a closet organizer and stylist – most famously, working for Paris Hilton. Her SKIMS line of lounge and shapewear is now reportedly worth over a billion dollars. Her most recent collaboration with FENDI has become an instant hit.

The influencer was presented the fashion icon award by last year’s recipient, Tracee Ellis Ross. Kardashian, together with Khloe and Kriss Jenner, also won Favorite Reality TV show.

Since it was announced on November 30th that Kardashian would be winning the award, there was speculation as to who she would wear. Her choice – a bodysuit from the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga collection.

Similar to her look during this year’s Met Gala, the all-black bodysuit didn’t include a mask this time. Instead, Kardashian paired it with chunky sunglasses. The suit featured exterior piping and floral lacing as originally designed. Because it was a spring look, some alterations were put into place to make it work for the fall – most notably, the addition of sleeves and a neck.

The SKIMS owner thanked the designers who were influential early on in her foray into fashion – most notably Olivier Rousteing (Balmain) and Riccardo Tisci (previously Givenchy, now Burberry) both of whom she said, “really believed in me and were probably talked into it by getting a call from Kanye...”

Ye has been vocal about his willingness to win Kardashian back. As of late, she’s been linked to SNL actor Pete Davidson. Earlier in the day, before taking the award, the influencer reposted a graphic for the upcoming Free Larry Hoover benefit concert that Kanye West will headline with a special appearance from Drake.

Last weekend, the two along with their daughter North West were seen together in Miami for the Spring/Summer 2022 runway collection and tribute to Louis Vuitton Menswear creative director Virgil Abloh who we previously reported passed away.

Kim Kardashian will be doing another SKIMS/FENDI drop on December 10th one day after the Kanye Benefit concert.