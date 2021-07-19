Ahead of an expected brand overhaul for KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian has been confirmed to have filed trademark documents for the rights to what some are speculating could be a new beauty line name.

On Monday, TMZ pointed out that Kardashian’s company had filed trademark documents to secure the SKKN rights, noting in their report that the name could potentially be used on products ranging from general haircare to makeup. Socials and related web presence requirements, meanwhile, are said to have been secured months ago.

According to documents viewed by Complex, the SKKN filing occurred on July 9, with Kardashian’s Kimsaprincess Inc. listed as the applicant and owner. The other potential goods and services listed for the name’s possible usage include perfumes, non-medicated body care preparations, wipes, tissues, cloths, exfoliants, skin clarifiers, skin lotions, and much more.

Previously, Kardashian’s team was reported to have filed similar documents in pursuit of the rights to SKKN by Kim, with news of the latest filing possibly being a sign that Kardashian and company are aiming for a shorter name.

Earlier this month, Kardashian announced that the KKW Beauty site as it’s currently known will be shut down on Aug. 1 at midnight so that she and the team can return with a “completely new brand” focused on what she described as an “elevated and sustainable” look.

“I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned,” Kardashian said at the time. “In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website. Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won’t be gone for too long.”

Also this month, Kardashian revealed Kate Moss as the new face of SKIMS, complete with an ad campaign helmed by Donna Trope: