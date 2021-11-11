Kid Cudi added another instaclassic to his recent arsenal of top-tier fit selections on Wednesday.

The consistently influential multi-hyphenate hit the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in a breathtaking bridal gown from American Emerging Designer of the Year nominee Eli Russell Linnetz’s ERL label. At one point on the carpet, Cudi was joined by Linnetz himself, who lifted the Man on the Moon III artist’s veil.

The look was further driven home with a tuxedo jacket up top, gloves, matching sneakers, and a Black Jesus piece. Linnetz, meanwhile, wore a tuxedo.

“I just out of the blue sent him a text of a wedding dress and I was like, ‘Will you be my bride?’” Linnetz told People of how the look came together.

In addition to the red carpet shots, Linnetz took to Instagram to share some additional photos of Cudi’s scene-stealing look being brought together. See more below.