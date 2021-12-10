Kanye West reunites with Demna Gvasalia to help raise awareness about prison and sentencing reform.

On Thursday night, Ye unveiled a collection of “Free Larry Hoover” merch in support of his benefit concert for the incarcerated gang leader. The range includes a pullover hoodie, a baseball shirt, a jumpsuit, jeans in various washes, and a cap. The bulk of the range is presented in a light-blue color with the “Free Hoover” slogan featured throughout.

The items—the $200 hoodie, $100 tee, $360 jumpsuit, $160 baseball tee, $60 hat, and $400 repurposed jeans—are available for pre-order now in Amazon Fashon store. All items were made in the USA and “engineered” by Balenciaga under the creative direction of Demna, who recently dropped his last name.

Customers can expected the pieces to be shipped within six to 10 weeks.

The collection was revealed shortly before Kanye kicked off the “Free Larry Hoover” event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Ye will headline the concert and will be joined by special guest Drake.

The stream for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert is expected to start at 12 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

Image courtesy of Amazon Music

