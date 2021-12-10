Kanye West reunites with Demna Gvasalia to help raise awareness about prison and sentencing reform.

On Thursday night, Ye unveiled a collection of “Free Larry Hoover” merch in support of his benefit concert for the incarcerated gang leader. The range includes a pullover hoodie, a baseball shirt, a jumpsuit, jeans in various washes, and a cap. The bulk of the range is presented in a light-blue color with the “Free Hoover” slogan featured throughout. 

The items—the $200 hoodie, $100 tee, $360 jumpsuit, $160 baseball tee, $60 hat, and $400 repurposed jeans—are available for pre-order now in Amazon Fashon store. All items were made in the USA and “engineered” by Balenciaga under the creative direction of Demna, who recently dropped his last name.

Customers can expected the pieces to be shipped within six to 10 weeks.

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Kanye West at Los Angeles Mission's Thanksgiving Event
Ambitious Stage Design for Kanye’s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert With Drake Seen in Aerial Footage
Kanye free larry hoover show imax
Kanye West’s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert Will Reportedly Stream in iMAX Theaters
J. Prince attends VH1's HipHop Honors in 2010
J. Prince on Helping Squash Kanye and Drake’s Beef: Larry Hoover Sr. ‘Planted the Seed, and I Watered It’
Larry Hoover Jr. talking on show.
Larry Hoover Jr. Talks Kanye and Drake Connecting for Benefit Concert, Says Father Is Aware of Event

The collection was revealed shortly before Kanye kicked off the “Free Larry Hoover” event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Ye will headline the concert and will be joined by special guest Drake.

The stream for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert is expected to start at 12 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

Image courtesy of Amazon Music
Image courtesy of Amazon Music
Kanye West Free Larry Hoover merch
Image courtesy of Amazon Music
Kanye West Free Larry Hoover merch
Image courtesy of Amazon Music
Kanye West Free Larry Hoover merch
Image courtesy of Amazon Music
Kanye West Free Larry Hoover merch
Image courtesy of Amazon Music
Kanye West Free Larry Hoover merch
Image courtesy of Amazon Music
Kanye West Free Larry Hoover merch
Image courtesy of Amazon Music
Kanye West Free Larry Hoover merch
Image courtesy of Amazon Music

 

Kanye West Free Larry Hoover merch
Image courtesy of Amazon Music
Kanye West Free Larry Hoover merch
Image courtesy of Amazon Music
Kanye West Free Larry Hoover merch
Image courtesy of Amazon Music