Kanye West has delivered new merchandise celebrating the arrival of Donda.

The new collection, which the kanyewest.com site proclaims is “Engineered by Balenciaga,” includes four items: a black, long sleeve t-shirt emblazoned with the year 2024 and the presidential seal, seemingly a nod to another presidential run; a black, long sleeve t-shirt that includes an image of his mother’s home; a black mask that comes with zippered eye holes, and a black baseball cap.

Back in November, following his loss under his political party, Birthday Party, the rapper tweeted, “KANYE 2024.”

Items from his collection range in price from $60 to $200 and can be purchased on shop.kanyewest.com. Fans can add Donda to their purchase for $10 with U.S. residents receiving a digital download after purchasing. The pieces ship in 12 to 16 weeks.

Last week, ‘Ye also dropped a Donda stem player that allows users to “customize any song” from the album and is also available for purchase on his website. With the player, listeners can “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” as well as “isolate parts, add effects, [and] split any song into stems.”

Kanye launched the stem player before the album arrived on Sunday, which boasts a star-studded guest list including Kid Cudi, Jay-Z, Pusha-T, The Weeknd, Fivio Foreign, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and more.

Check out the pieces from ‘Ye’s collection below.

Image via kanyewest.com

Image via kanyewest.com

Image via kanyewest.com