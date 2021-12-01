After completely wiping his Instagram in the wake of the tragic passing of his close friend Virgil Abloh, Kanye West was spotted at the late designer’s last Louis Vuitton show in Miami on Tuesday night with Kim Kardashian and their daughter, North West.

The family were photographed at the event wearing all black with North rocking Abloh’s Pyrex Vision.

After news broke of Virgil Abloh’s death after privately battling an aggressive form of cancer for two years, Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service to Abloh, but has yet to say anything publicly about the designer’s passing.

Other notable guests who attended Abloh’s last LV show included fellow designers Jerry Lorenzo and Don C, who also took a photo with Kanye.

Leading up to the showcase, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, Michael Burke, said in a recent statement how important Abloh was to the growth of LV, and how much of a genius he was.

“It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh,” the statement read. “Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary, and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible.”

Quavo and Kid Cudi were also among some of the artists who walked the runway for the show. Kid Cudi notably walked Virgil’s first Louis Vuitton show in Paris back in 2018.

Other artists like Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and more showed up to honor Abloh at the show where a statue was revealed to remember him.

You can watch the presentation of Abloh’s Spring-Summer 2022 Collection for Louis Vuitton up top.