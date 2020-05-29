Something I wanted to ask you about was your typography, even on A Glimmer of Hope, I really like that font. It’s always very specific. How do you come to make those decisions?

Yeah I'm really picky about my type [laughs]. Most of my font choices, I'll go back to specific inspirations that have been really relevant to me in a deep way and I always want it to look cool, right? That's another thing with graphics, whether it's clothing graphics, a book cover, or an album cover, whatever it is, it kind of needs to look cool. It will do a good service to your artwork if something looks cool and then also has a deeper meaning underneath. So a lot of my font choices are through reference of something specific from my life.

Talk to me about your approach to fashion photography? Specifically this Dazed Spring 2020 Empire in Decline editorial? What was the inspiration for this concept?

Empire In Decline was inspired by a few things. One was just wanting to revisit some of my favorite places as a teenager: the car lot, this canyon, the streets of my neighborhood growing up, sunset cliffs near where my best friend lived, so tapping into that mindset of memory lane, some kind of angst, power and fantasy. But I was also thinking a lot about the zeitgeist of the world right now, specifically America and that phrase [Empire in Decline] kept coming to mind. Doesn't it feel like America is over in a way? I have this other phrase I like a lot, which is, "Our nature's will out,” meaning sooner or later, you are who you are and your truth will reveal itself because it cannot be contained. And sometimes those truths are hard and grim and kind of ugly , but that's not necessarily the point to dwell on. In acknowledging truth, you can learn from it, grow from it and in the end hopefully become a little better from it. Right now to me, America is an Empire in Decline. It's twisted and scary and feels like everything as we know it is ending, the roots have gone to rot and that feeling, in a romantic sense is a lot like adolescence — its energy, and uncertainty is the key to it all. Because if there's no certain outcome, you have more agency to shape the outcome and more potential for good, for compassion, for humanity, for community. And I think that's just a huge complex theme for me — Community. I really love to explore the idea of community through Fashion. That's what fashion is all about for me — People.

What does the future of your work maybe look like?

Something I was trying to get across is that I don't want to just be an observer and an emotional teller but so much of what I want to grow into is being a storyteller. And I think the growth that I need to do to get to that place of not just observing but also being a director and a storyteller. That is going to require me to come out of myself more and be more in touch with other people to challenge and expand what my experiences and notions are. I think the work I have to do to become the artist that I want to become is less about making artwork and more about being a human and prioritizing those moments/connections. To make full art, you really have to live a full life. So maybe the future of more work just has to do with living more life.