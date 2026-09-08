Nathaniel Louis-Capois
Latest Stories
Meet Julian Klincewicz, the Photographer and Director Who Helps Humanize Beyoncé, Virgil Abloh, and Kanye West
Meet Julian Klincewiez, the photographer and director who became the visual artist of choice for Beyonce, Virgil Abloh, Kanye West & more.
Ibn Jasper Wants to Make a 'Million-Dollar' Sneaker
Kanye West's barber and personal friend, Ibn Jasper, is starting his own sneaker brand, Stratica, and his goals for the company are lofty.
This Videographer Went From Being a Garbage Man to Working With Kanye West and Travis Scott
In his first interview, Tyler Ross, also known as WhiteTrashTyler, talks about what it's like to be Kanye West's and Travis Scott's personal videographer.
How a Random Email Helped This 21-Year-Old Graphic Designer Land Jobs With Kanye West and Nicki Minaj
In his first interview, Bryan Rivera talks about what it was like designing album artwork and other visuals for Kanye West, Donda, Nicki Minaj, and more.
Stadium Goods Is Going Overseas
Stadium Goods extends its reach to China with new partnership.
This Is Steph Curry's 73-9 Sneaker
Curry's record-breaking sneaker is set to release this weekend.