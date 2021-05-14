Rising East London imprint JEHU-CAL are gearing up for the release of their ‘Sink Or Swim’ capsule collection—a range that introduces a slew of street-ready apparel alongside pieces inspired by fishing and camping.

Having spent most of the year focusing on their tracksuit drops, this capsule was created to break up the flow of things and incorporate some new products into the JEHU-CAL catalogue.

The brand’s SS21 capsule draws inspiration from camping and fishing trips, offering versatility for the ever-unpredictable British summertime in an array of slick cuts and new JEHU-CAL branding and graphics.

Items include the must-have JEHU-CAL sweatpants and ‘Till Forever’ hoodies, in black and emerald, alongside two JEHU-CAL ‘Sink Or Swim’ graphic tees and three ‘Till Forever’ graphic tees, which are made from 100% organic cotton and screen prints using water-based inks in London. There are also some clean JEHU-CAL ‘Sink Or Swim’ sweatshirts, which were created using cut-and-sew and feature contrast stitching with an eye-catching embroidered logo.

Alongside the staple pieces, they introduce a Utility vest featuring the JEHU-CAL script logo on the front and the classic smiley face logo on the back, a safari hat featuring an embroided script logo, and a ‘Sink Or Swim’ black trucker hat.

JEHU-CAL’s ‘Sink Or Swim’ drop will be available via early access for subscribers today from 6pm, with general release going down tomorrow (Saturday, May 15) at the same time.

Take in selects from the ‘Sink Or Swim’ collection below and cop the range via the JEHU-CAL webstore at the times and dates stated above.