Heron Preston has released his latest campaign for Spring/Summer 2021, complete with photography from Sirui Ma that highlights the scaled-back aesthetic.

The themes of the collection revolve around the idea of focusing on the brand’s ethos surrounding the importance of workwear, sustainability, and motif-play. In a statement to Hypebeast earlier this week, Preston said—for him—this collection is rooted in the idea of “less is more,” particularly in light of the difficulties many have endured over the past year.

“It’s really celebrating this idea of less is more, given the circumstances that we are in,” Preston said. “I really found it as an opportunity to refocus and realign the direction of the collections. It was really about stripping back to the best stories of Heron Preston and cutting out all of the fat.”

Back in November, Preston was among the artists who contributed designs to the Our Lives in T-Shirts charity project based in Miami, Florida. Architect Emmett Moore directed the installation, which was set in the Miami Design District and saw all proceeds from sales of the designs being donated to a regional organization focused on supporting underserved neighborhoods in the area.

Preston assembled a strong team of creatives for his Spring/Summer 2021 campaign including photographer Sirui Ma, creative directors Sami Janjer and CONSUL, art director Suz Pettrigrew, stylist Max Clark, Ikki Casting, hair stylist Issac Poleon, manicurist Lauren Michelle Pires, movement director Simon Donnellon, set designer Louis Gibson, MUA Bea Sweet, and production studio Object & Anim

See more of the new campaign below.