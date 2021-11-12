In case you ever wanted to transport your Xbox Series X in style and/or have one emblazoned with a luxury insignia, Gucci has you covered. The two have unveiled a limited edition version of the Series X, suitcases, and other items.

In the first collab between the companies, Xbox and Gucci have come together to deliver 100 numbered Xbox Series X consoles, each featuring Gucci’s Rhombi design from the ’30s spread across its matte black body. As cited on the fashion house’s website, the monogram “GG” is a double entendre, representing Gucci’s logo and lineage and the phrase “good game,” commonly used in the gaming community.

The “GG” acronym is also something Gucci is using to push its virtual world of “Gucci Games,” playable right now. Helmed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, Gucci Games is a series of eight playable experiences on the brand’s website, each inspired by the brand’s different advertising campaigns.

The collaboration is commemorating Xbox nearing its 20th anniversary, as well.

Along with the 100 limited edition Series X consoles, the bundle includes a Gucci x Xbox suitcase with the same “GG” branding over its brown exterior. The suitcases, however, run for more than your average console, at a retail price of $10,000.

The exclusive bundle collection with Gucci and Xbox will be available to purchase Nov. 17 on Gucci.com and in select Gucci stores. Check out the Gucci-infused Xbox Series X below.

Image via Publicist