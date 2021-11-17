German outdoors label Jack Wolfskin has continued its ongoing anniversary celebrations alongside Berlin-based fashion label GmBH for Fall/Winter 2021.

For this collection, GmbH founders Serhat Isik and Benjamin A. Huseby have looked to their own experiences of the outdoors, to challenge the notion that “BIPOC and immigrants do not enjoy the outdoors.”

Comprising a concise selection of outdoors-centric wares, the collection itself combines Jack Wolfskin technologies with GmbH aesthetics. Pieces include a parka, bomber jacket, shirts, and trousers, all of which have been made from up-cycled material to reflect the pair’s shared values of sustainability and heritage. Elsewhere, T-shirts and knitwear feature a new wolf emblem, while a number of garments arrive with GmbH’s signature guild logo and a reinterpreted paw.

Rounding out the anniversary collection is a collaborative tent, which has been dressed with insignia from both brands as well as an all-over print across its white base.

Check out GmbH’s collaboration with Jack Wolfskin below, and cop the collection now from the GmbH web store.