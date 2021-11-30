For its new collaboration with Bratz, GCDS is taking unique inspiration from the 2000s to continue championing an inclusive approach to fashion.

In partnership with MGA Entertainment, the Italian brand has styled two Bratz characters (Sasha and Yasmin) and delivered a genderless capsule featuring clothing and accessories. Bringing it all further to life is a batch of campaign images (see below) from aleia and Breakfast for Dinner.

“Growing up I was scared of who I really was, I had to learn through experiences,” Giuliano Calza, GCDS’ creative director, said in a press release. “What made me feel like I wasn’t enough in some scenarios, now makes me feel like I belong and this is the message I want to give to the future generation. Focus on ur path, u do u.”

Both the dolls and the capsule will be available to purchase starting Dec. 1 via the GCDS site and in GCDS stores (and select toy shops) globally. Below, get a closer look at some of the capsule pieces, as well as the aleia and Breakfast for Dinner-helmed campaign shots.

Image via GCDS X Bratz/aleia x Breakfast For Dinner Creative Studio

Image via GCDS X Bratz/aleia x Breakfast For Dinner Creative Studio

Image via GCDS X Bratz/aleia x Breakfast For Dinner Creative Studio

Image via GCDS X Bratz

Image via GCDS X Bratz

Image via GCDS X Bratz

Image via GCDS X Bratz

Image via GCDS X Bratz