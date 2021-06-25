Garbstore has revealed its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, featuring items from its three in-house brands, The English Defence, Drop Out Sports and its own self-titled imprint.

Titled “Natural Utility,” the upcoming collection from the West London-based retailer incorporates a range of naturally-sourced fabrics — such as silk, hemp, linen, flax and cotton — as well as high-quality Cordura and a unique Camo fabric from their Garbstore line.

Sleeveless vests, multi-coloured striped sweaters, and two-tone jumpers from The English Difference reference the brand’s West London origins, as well as the 1960s jazz beatnik movement which was born from the Mountain Grill Cafe in Ladbroke Grove.

Further offerings include a selection of wears from Garbstore’s other in-house line, Drop Out Sports. Drawing on supermarket store uniforms from 1980s London, pieces combine comfort and athletic influences and have been constructed using 500g cotton from the only Camber machines in the UK.

Get a closer look at the collection below and cop all three collections later this year from Garbstore.