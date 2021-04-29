Fred Perry and G.H. Bass have linked up once again for a new two-piece reworking of the US shoemaker’s iconic Penny Loafer.

A nod to the piqué styling of Fred Perry’s signature cotton tennis shirts, each shoe comes complete with an all-over textured pattern while toughened up with heavy-duty styling.

The upper sits on a thick, rigid commando outsole made from durable EVA rubber, with the colaboration seeing two different colourways – with one black and one red model getting released as part of the capsule.

Each shoe is then rounded out with a leather in-sock and finished with a tartan trim, inspired by the inner of Fred Perry’s archetypal Harrington Jacket.

Get a closer look at the capsule below, and cop the Fred Perry x G.H. Bass loafer capsule now via the Fred Perry and G.H. Bass webstores.