If anyone can outshine Beyoncé, it’s her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

On Wednesday, the 9-year-old scion made a surprise appearance in the latest promo for Icy Park, the upcoming collaborative line between Adidas and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park imprint. The campaign video features a handful of boldface names—including Gucci Mane and Hailey Baldwin—modeling head-turning pieces from the wintry collection. However, it’s Blue Ivy who steals the show.

She’s first seen dancing in a pair of latex pants with an all-over print jacket and a matching face mask. She then reappears alongside her mom rocking a bold, oversized parka with what appears to be snow pants. You can check out the promo below.

It was a proud grandma moment for Tina Lawson, who shared clips of the promo on her Instagram page as well as a little backstory on the shoot. Lawson revealed there were no plans to include Blue Ivy in the campaign, but she refused to sit on the sideline.s

“My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park,” Lawson captioned the video. “Swing your hair Blue ... She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do, I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!”

And just like Lawson, fans were stoked to see Bey and Jay-Z’s eldest in the campaign video. You can read some of the reactions to Blue Ivy’s cameo below.

The Adidas x Ivy Park Icy Park collection will hit Adidas’ online store this Friday and select retailers on Saturday.