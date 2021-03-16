Japanese label Edwin have just dropped off its Spring/Summer 2021 menswear collection, a range that blends classic wardrobe staples with casual sportswear and workwear influences weaved into utilitarian silhouettes.

Renowned for its denim products, Edwin’s new range shines the limelight on military silhouettes for SS21, with hooded jackets, tactical vests, squad pants and shorts standing out in an all-new Tie Dye ripstop from the renowned Italian Mill, Majocchi, as well as more refined options of Black, Navy, Desert and Olive.

Nineties styling is also at the focal point of the new collection, which comprises a host of relaxed fits and workwear influences. Fabrics range from lightweight cord and linen canvas, to ripstop and reverse cotton Terry, with the Sten Zip Jacket, Storm Pant, Zip Work Shirt and Major Shirt in a strict colour palette of Black, Desert and Maritime Blue.

Embroidery on the Souvenir Survival Jacket and Souvenir From Japan Shirt pays homage to the brand’s Japanese roots, with Yokosuka, the originators of the Sukajan (スカジャン) and it’s distinct embroidered style referenced throughout. The Souvenir Survival Jacket and Souvenir From Japan Shirt lead the way with subtle embroidered touches found scattered across the counterculture-inspired collection.

Get a closer look at Edwin’s SS21 collection below and cop the range now from the brand’s webstore.