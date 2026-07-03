Latest Stories
Edwin Explores Japan’s Love Hotels, Traditional Rituals and the Orion Nebula for Spring/Summer 2022
Japanese label Edwin is back for the SS22 season with a collection that mimics the polarity of confinement and freedom in an everyday setting.
Edwin Drop Off Military, Workwear Silhouettes For Fall/Winter 2021
For Fall/Winter ‘21, Japanese label Edwin has presented an eclectic mix of classic wardrobe staples infused with military fabrications and workwear cuts.
Edwin Unveil Utilitarian Heat for Striking Spring/Summer 2021 Collection
Japanese label Edwin have taken influence from classic military silhouettes and casual sportswear for its striking Spring/Summer 2021 menswear collection.
Edwin Drop This Sick Collaboration For French Streetwear Store Graduate’s Fifth Anniversary
Checkout this super LIT Graduate x Edwin capsule
Edwin Opens a New European Flagship Store in London
The new store is clean, simple, and understated.