Edwin

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Latest Stories

edwin spring summer 2022 lead
Style

Edwin Explores Japan’s Love Hotels, Traditional Rituals and the Orion Nebula for Spring/Summer 2022

Japanese label Edwin ​​​​​​​is back for the SS22 season with a collection that mimics the polarity of confinement and freedom in an everyday setting.

Sanj Patel1584 days ago
edwin-fw21-lead
Style

Edwin Drop Off Military, Workwear Silhouettes For Fall/Winter 2021

For Fall/Winter ‘21, Japanese label Edwin has presented an eclectic mix of classic wardrobe staples infused with military fabrications and workwear cuts. 

Sanj Patel1754 days ago
edwin spring summer 2021 lookbook 001
Style

Edwin Unveil Utilitarian Heat for Striking Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

Japanese label Edwin have taken influence from classic military silhouettes and casual sportswear for its striking Spring/Summer 2021 menswear collection.

Jacob Davey1951 days ago
Style

Edwin Opens a New European Flagship Store in London

The new store is clean, simple, and understated.

Nathaniel Brown3958 days ago
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